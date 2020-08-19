Daugherty, the No. 1 pick in second lottery, to represent Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers are turning to an old friend to try to be No. 1 again.

Well, No. 1 in the draft lottery, that is.

But at least the old friend is a former No. 1 overall pick himself, and that would be no less than former Cavs center Brad Daugherty, class of 1986, who will virtually represent the team for the draft lottery Thursday (8:30 p.m. EST, ESPN).

That's right, the Cavs landed Daugherty first overall in the second-ever lottery, shortly after acquiring the pick from the Philadelphia 76ers (for Roy Hinson and $800,000).

Daugherty went on to play for the Cavs for eight seasons, making the All-Star team five times. He was part of a cherished era that also included Mark Price, Larry Nance, John "Hot Rod" Williams and coach Lenny Wilkens.

Back issues cut Daugherty's career short, forcing him to retire in 1994 at the age of 28.

But when it comes to the lottery, Daugherty and the Cavs have to like their odds. After all, they are tied with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves as teams with the best chance of winning (14 percent).

All 14 teams will be represented virtually, and the Warriors will roll out star guard Steph Curry, with the Timberwolves being represented by guard D'Angelo Russell. Unlike those two, Daugherty can say he was once No. 1.

Maybe that will give the Cavs the edge they're seeking.

Here is a look at the worst eight teams' odds of winning the top pick:

1. (tie), Warriors, Cavs, Timberwolves - 14.0%

4. Atlanta Hawks - 12.5%

5. Detroit Pistons - 10.5%

6. New York Knicks - 9%

7. Chicago Bulls - 7.5%

8. Charlotte Hornets - 6%

The 2020 NBA Draft normally takes place in late June but is scheduled for Oct. 16 this year.

Daugherty joined Cavs play-by-play announcer John Michael and analyst Austin Carr for select FOX Sports Ohio broadcasts this past season.