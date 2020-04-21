AmicoHoops
Ex-Cavs center Daugherty killed time before practice by hunting outside Coliseum

Sam Amico

Former Cleveland Cavaliers center Brad Daugherty was more than just one of the franchise's greatest reasons for hope.

He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. So sometimes, Daugherty and ex-Cavs sharpshooter Dell Curry (basketball sharpshooter, that is) would kill time outdoors before practice.

"Believe it or not, one of the things I used to do before basketball practice at the old Richfield Colisuem, during deer season, was spend most of my mornings sitting in the deer stand back in the woods behind the Coliseum," Daugherty revealed via an excellent animated short from the Cavs. "I eventually would get teammates to come out and hunt with me."

And Curry, the father of Golden State star Steph Curry, was among those teammates.

"He and I would spend a lot of time back in those woods hunting," Daugherty said. "It was a lot of fun. I didn't really ever harvest anything back there, but it was always fun walking into practice ... trying to warm up because you've been sitting in a deer stand for five hours like a ding-dong."

The Cavs drafted Daugherty at No. 1 overall in 1986 after acquiring the pick from Philadelphia. Back issues forced Daugherty to retire at the end of the 1994 season. He compiled career averages of 19.0 points and 9.5 rebounds.

