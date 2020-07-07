AllCavs
Beal sitting out Wizards' return to avoid risk of further injury

Sam Amico

Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal has opted out of the NBA's return to the season at the end of the month, the team announced.

“Bradley did everything possible to be ready to play, but after closely monitoring his individual workouts we came to the conclusion that it was best for him to sit out the upcoming games in Orlando and avoid the risk of further injury,” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said in a statement. 

“Although he was able to play through the majority of the season with the injury, the layoff from March until now did not leave any of us feeling comfortable that he would have enough time to be ready to perform at the extremely high level we are all accustomed to seeing and agreed that not participating in the games was the right decision.”

The Wizards will now be without Beal and starting forward Davis Bertans when the season resumes at the end of the month. Bertans opted out to stay healthy for free agency this summer.

They were in ninth place in the Eastern Conference when the season was suspended in March. Each of the 22 teams in Orlando will play eight "seeding" games to determine the playoffs.

Beal, 27, was averaging a career-high 30.3 points at the hiatus. Sheppard said Beal "shot the lights out, because that's what he always does" during a workout last week.

Now, the Wizards' eight games in Orlando are likely to be even more meaningless.

