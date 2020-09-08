Free agent guard Paul agrees to deal with Chinese club

Free agent guard/forward Brandon Paul has agreed to a contract with Zhejiang Chouzhou of China, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Paul, 29, is 6-foot-4 and went undrafted out of Illinois in 2013. He spent most of his career overseas, but also in the G League with Canton Charge.

Along with that, he appeared in 64 games with the San Antonio Spurs in 2017-18.

A former Mr. Basketball in Illinois while at Gurnee Warren High, Paul previously spent time in China and has also played professionally in Russia, Spain and Greece.

Paul's contract with Zhejiang Chouzhou will include an out in the event he is able to join the club, Carchia reported.