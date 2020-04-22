AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavaliers' Aller agrees to chief strategist position with Knicks

Sam Amico

Cavaliers senior director of basketball operations Brock Aller has agreed to take a position as the chief strategist of the New York Knicks, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

"League sources say Aller will be one of Rose’s right-hand men and will have influence in many aspects of the organization," Begley reported.

The Knicks expect the deal to be finalized within the next week or so, he added.

Aller has been with the Cavs in one capacity or another since 2005. His mastery of the salary cap is widely respected around the league. That and his relationship with Knicks basketball operations chief Leon Rose is what landed Aller the job.

Rose is a longtime successful player agent who took over the Knicks earlier this season. His reshaping of the front office is likely to include several more moves.

Aller has served as Cleveland's senior director of basketball operations since 2017. Prior to that, he spent a decade as a personal assistant to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

Cavs GM Koby Altman once told AmicoHoops/SI.com that Aller has played a key role in “all of our strategies."

Gilbert once called Aller "instrumental" in the Cavs' 2015 trade with the Knicks for guards J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert. As Stefan Bondy of the NY Daily News pointed out, Smith is a former Rose client.

With the Cavs, Aller is mostly responsible for assisting with contract and free agency negotiations, as well as "the application of the collective bargaining agreement in the roster's development," according to the team's media guide.

"Since the coronavirus shutdown, Rose has been preparing for the draft with GM Scott Perry and the staff he inherited," Bondy reported. "Rose had hoped to use the rest of this season to evaluate the department before making changes. The uncertainty of the ongoing shutdown has made it more likely that Perry remains with the organization, according to a source."

Sam Amico covers the Cavaliers and NBA for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ex-Cavs center Daugherty relaxed before practice by hunting outside Coliseum

Outdoor activities were always Brad Daugherty's thing, so hang around outdoors is what he would do before hoops.

Sam Amico

Waiters: LeBron took me under wing when I was 'still a kid' with Cavs

Former Cavaliers and current Lakers guard addresses anxiety, depression and James' guidance.

Sam Amico

This day in history: Cavs set NBA record for fewest points allowed per game

Mike Fratello- and Terrell Brandon-led Cleveland squad got plenty done with defense.

Sam Amico

Bulls owner Reinsdorf talked to Floyd about replacing Jackson in 1996

Chicago GM Jerry Krause may have considered breaking up team a couple years before he actually did.

Sam Amico

Former Cavs coach Lue interested in Kyrie reunion with Nets

Brooklyn expected to have long list of candidates when next offseason finally arrives.

Sam Amico

Podcast: Talkin' NBA season possibilities, lottery scenarios and MJ memories

Should season resume? What does it mean if it doesn't? And Michael Jordan's legacy back at the forefront.

Sam Amico

Woj: Teams want NBA draft pushed to later in summer even if season cancelled

Traditional workouts and other aspects of the pre-draft process remain on hold.

Sam Amico

'The Last Dance' already most-viewed ESPN documentary

Network says program featuring Michael Jordan was watched more than anything since college football title game.

Sam Amico

T-Mac: NBA should cancel season and place focus on next year

Former All-Star doesn't think there is enough time for players to get into shape to play this season.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers reportedly interview Virginia draft prospect Diakite

Cleveland preparing as normally as possible despite mystery surrounding offseason.

Sam Amico