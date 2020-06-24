AllCavs
Brogdon intends to join Pacers despite positive coronavirus test

Sam Amico

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has tested positive for the coronavirus, putting his status for the return of the NBA season in doubt.

Brogdon indicated he is feeling fine and does intend to join the team in Orlando.

"I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and currently in quarantine," Brogdon said in a statement. "I'm doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs."

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season at the end of July. The Pacers (39-26) sat in fifth place in the Eastern Conference when the NBA went on hiatus in March.

The league began mandatory testing for the virus Tuesday and was expecting to some positive results. Players are expected to travel to Orlando on July 1, where they will enter a 24-hour quarantine.

Brogdon, 27, is the Pacers' starting point guard. He is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds on the season. He just recently recovered from leg and hip injuries that led to him missing some time leading into the suspension of the season.

