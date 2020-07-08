AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Nets reportedly eyeing free agent forward Johnson

Sam Amico

Free agent power forward Amir Johnson is considered a "prime target" of the Brooklyn Nets as the NBA prepares to resume its season, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Nets have lost centers DeAndre Jordan and Nic Claxton for the restart, and are seeking help everywhere, but particularly in the frontcourt.

Johnson, 33, is 6-foot-9 and was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2005 draft (No. 52 overall). He has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, and most recently played with the Philadelphia 76ers (2017-19).

He may be best known for showing Sixers center Joel Embiid a text message on the bench during a playoff game in 2019 -- in which the Sixers trailed by 10 points. The exchange was captured by television cameras. Johnson, who was not active for the game, then returned to the locker room.

Johnson averaged 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds with the Sixers in 2018-19.

Brooklyn (30-34) is among the 22 teams that are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of the month. They were in seventh place in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended the season in March.

They are also considering veteran free agent forward Lance Thomas, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Portland's Damian Lillard will wear message "How Many More?" on back of jersey in Orlando

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has continued to build a stellar NBA career this season.

Cameron Fields

Free agent guard Harrison officially signs in Greece

Former Kentucky standout has played in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

Sam Amico

Former No. 2 pick Williams agrees to contract with Spanish club

Free agent forward finds new hoops home after being heavily recruited by multiple international teams.

Sam Amico

Knicks to interview Bulls lead assistant Fleming

Another name added to exhaustive coaching search, as New York reportedly aims to make decision by end of month.

Sam Amico

Nets considering veteran forward Thomas as substitute player

Brooklyn seeking help as it gears up for NBA's return at Walt Disney World in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Former G League MVP Brown drawing strong interest in Turkey

Free agent guard spent last season in Serbia, is said to be looking for NBA return.

Sam Amico

Nuggets promote ex-NBA center Booth to general manager role

Denver makes it official with announcement from president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Sam Amico

Sixers' Embiid says he doubts everyone will follow rules in NBA 'bubble'

Philadelphia center expresses concerns about league's restart in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Happ finalizing deal with Italian club

Former Wisconsin standout apparently set to return for another run overseas.

Sam Amico

Veteran swingman Delfino lands new deal in Italy

Former NBA first-round pick continues to land free agent contracts overseas.

Sam Amico