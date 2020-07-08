Nets reportedly eyeing free agent forward Johnson

Free agent power forward Amir Johnson is considered a "prime target" of the Brooklyn Nets as the NBA prepares to resume its season, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Nets have lost centers DeAndre Jordan and Nic Claxton for the restart, and are seeking help everywhere, but particularly in the frontcourt.

Johnson, 33, is 6-foot-9 and was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2005 draft (No. 52 overall). He has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, and most recently played with the Philadelphia 76ers (2017-19).

He may be best known for showing Sixers center Joel Embiid a text message on the bench during a playoff game in 2019 -- in which the Sixers trailed by 10 points. The exchange was captured by television cameras. Johnson, who was not active for the game, then returned to the locker room.

Johnson averaged 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds with the Sixers in 2018-19.

Brooklyn (30-34) is among the 22 teams that are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of the month. They were in seventh place in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended the season in March.

They are also considering veteran free agent forward Lance Thomas, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.