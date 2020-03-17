AllCavs
Four Members Of Nets Test Positive For COVID-19

Sam Amico

Four members of the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The team released a statement on the situation.

"Organization says it's notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents," Wojnarowski reported. "All Nets players and traveling party have been told to remain isolated."

The four members of the team have not been identified.

"The Nets were tested for coronavirus over the weekend, with their practice facilities, offices and Barclays Center set to undergo extensive cleaning," reported JD Shaw of HoopsRumors. "The team did not play Utah (Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell) or Detroit (Christian Wood) in the days leading up to the NBA’s hiatus."

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

