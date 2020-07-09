Nets adding G League standout Hall ahead of Orlando run

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a contract with power forward/center Donta Hall for the rest of the season, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Hall becomes the Nets' latest addition, joining veteran guard Jamal Crawford and forward Michael Beasley.

Nets such as Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler and Nic Claxton have had to opt out of the NBA restart in Orlando, set for the end of the month. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remain out as well.

Hall, 22, is 6-foot-9 and spent this season as a rookie primarily with the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League. He also appeared in four games with the Detroit Pistons.

He was named second-team All-G League, averaging 15.4 points on 66 percent shooting, to go with 10.5 rebounds.

Hall went undrafted in 2019 after four seasons at Alabama.

The Nets held the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference when the NBA suspended the season in March. Like the other 21 teams in Orlando, they will play eight "seeding" games before the playoffs.