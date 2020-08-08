AllCavs
Nets to consider hiring Vaughn as next head coach

Sam Amico

The Brooklyn Nets intend to begin their search for a new coach upon conclusion of their season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Current interim man Jacque Vaughn will receive "strong consideration" for the position, Wojnarowski added.

The Nets parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson on March 7,  just a few days before the league suspended the season. They are among the 22 teams on the Disney campus and will be one of the eight competing in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

One report suggested that the Nets may try to lure San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich -- though Nets GM Sean Marks recently shot that down by saying, "Pop has a job."

Both Marks and Vaughn played for Popovich with the Spurs.

The Nets are without Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler, Nic Claxton and Kyrie Irving in Orlando. Meanwhile, star forward Kevin Durant is expected to make his Nets debut in 2020-21.

Other names linked to the Nets coaching job: Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach and current Los Angeles Lakers assistant Tyronn Lue and former New York Knicks and Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy, now with ESPN.

