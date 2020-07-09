AllCavs
Nets agree to deal with veteran free agent Crawford

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Jamal Crawford has agreed to a contract with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Nets have been decimated with players needing to opt out, including Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Wilson Chandler. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant also remain out.

Crawford, 40, has been in search of a new team since the end of the 2018-19 season, when he entered free agency following a year with the Phoenix Suns. He scored 51 points in the final game of that season, becoming the oldest player to tally at least 50.

Crawford and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant are the only players in history to record three consecutive 25-plus point games in their 19th or later season.

Orginially drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers (and immediately traded to Chicago) in 2000, Crawford is among the greatest sixth men in league history. Along with the Bulls and Suns, he has spent time with the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

He carries NBA career averages of 14.6 points and 3.6 assists.

Twenty-two teams will resume the season at the end of the month in Orlando. The Nets sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

