Nets seeking input from Kyrie, Durant, others in coaching search

The Brooklyn Nets will seek the input of players in their search for a new head coach, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Not surprisingly, stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will be among those consulted, Lewis added.

Everyone from San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue to Nets interim man Jacque Vaughn have been linked to the vacancy.

“Kevin, Kyrie; we’re going to pick their brains on what they’re looking for in a leader, what they want in a coach, what they need," Nets GM Sean Marks said recently. "The guys have been brutally honest so far.”

Along with Irving and Durant, the Nets are likely to "pick the brains" of DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie, as well as possibly Caris LeVert, Lewis reported.

Popovich is believed to to be the Nets' top priority, though Irving and Lue have also been said to be interested in a reunion after winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. in 2016.

Though the Nets are reportedly pessimistic about hiring Lue, widely considering the top candidate on the market.