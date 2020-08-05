Dribbles: Undermanned Nets prove bubble ball can be tons of fun

Random dribbles following the Brooklyn Nets' 119-116 stunner of a win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Orlando on Monday.

1. I'll be honest, I didn't expect the Nets to win a single game on the Disney campus. I'll be even more honest, I thought there was a better chance of meeting Mickey Mouse himself than the Nets beating the Bucks.

2. But hey, I wasn't alone. After all, the Nets were 19 point underdogs. As Brian Lewis of the New York Post pointed out, it was the biggest upset in the NBA in 27 years.

3. How weird was this one? Well, the Nets weren't led in scoring by Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or even Spencer Dinwiddie. In case you forgot, those three aren't even with the team.

4. Instead, the hoops hero on this day was no less than Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who erupted for a career-high 26 points. Don't know Luwawu-Cabarrot? It's OK, you're probably not alone.

5. Luwawu-Cabarrot is a 6-foot-7 small forward, a former No. 24 overall draft pick of the Philadelphia 76ers (2016). He's a native of France and goes by the nickname of "TLC."

6. Luwawu-Cabarrot took a long and perhaps unforgiving basketball road to the Nets. The Sixers traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who traded him to Chicago Bulls, who eventually just let him go.

7. He then hooked up with the Cleveland Cavaliers in training camp this past fall, but the Cavs waived him after two preseason games. He signed a 10-day contract with the Nets in January, followed by another 10-day contract ... finally followed by a standard deal about a month before the NBA suspended the season.

8. Translation: No one really expected much from Luwawu-Cabarrot, probably not even the Nets (or perhaps Luwawu-Cabarrot himself).

9. Oh, let's not forget Donta Hall. Don't worry, we hadn't really heard of him, either. But as you'll see in the video below, Hall sent Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to the ground as the two battled for position underneath the basket.

10. Along with all this, the Nets parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson just before the NBA suspended the season in March -- and are now under the direction of interim man Jacque Vaughn. So yeah, this was basically an entirely new team, and it beat the team with the league's best record.

11. And it may have been the most fun game since the NBA started its bubble life at the end of last week.

12. The hits just keep on coming, as Garrett Temple buried five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points. Tyler Johnson, signed just before the restart, scored 11. Lance Thomas, also signed before play resumed, started and did some underrated dirty work.

13. Oh, the Nets were also missing Joe Harris (back) and Caris LeVert (thigh), two more regulars expected to play roles in their fight for a higher playoff seed.

14. But at least the Nets finally had Jamal Crawford ... for five minutes. But even Crawford had to leave after tweaking his left hamstring.

15. Did I mention the Nets also decided to rest Jarrett Allen? Do I really need to say anything else to prove this was the biggest upset of the season?

16. Vaughn to reporters on the victory: "I think we had a very impressive approach. We really pushed the pace, tried to take threes early and often, and we were extremely unselfish. That theme carried over throughout the course of the game.”

17. It sure did. And now the Nets (32-25) are tied with the Orlando Magic for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. But whoever finishes eighth is likely to get the Bucks (54-14) in the firsty round, and hey, maybe that's what the Nets want.

18. As for the Bucks, man, it's hard to say what's going on. They're 1-2 in the bubble after also blowing a 12-point lead in the final three minutes vs. the Houston Rockets. Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo was held to 16 points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes against the Nets. Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton scored just eight.

19. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer explained that limiting the minutes of Antetokounmpo and Middleton was intentional. "It just felt like with the day game and the cumulative, kind of, workload – we track and watch how much the guys are practicing and working – it made sense for us to go lighter on the load for some guys and increase other guys’ load," he said.

20. But hey, the Nets will take it, thank you very much.