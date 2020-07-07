AllCavs
Nets decide to hold out Dinwiddie after positive virus test

Sam Amico

The Brooklyn Nets are holding out guard Spencer Dinwiddie for the NBA restart in Orlando, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Dinwiddie has tested positive for the coronavirus. While he isn't experiencing any symptoms, the Nets are using an "abundance of caution" to hold him out, per Charania.

"(The Nets), team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando," Dinwiddie posted on social media. "I will be supporting the guys every step of the way!"

The Nets are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with the league set to resume at the end of the month in Orlando. They will continue to be without injured stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and are being coached by interim man Jacque Vaughn.

DeAndre Jordan, Nicolas Claxton and Wilson Chandler are also out for one reason or the other for the Nets.

They could be in danger of missing the playoffs altogether ... though the Wizards are the only other team in Orlando with a shot. And they are missing leading scorer Bradley Beal and starting forward Davis Bertans.

Twenty-teams in Orlando will be vying for 16 playoff spots (with a number of those already having clinched). In spite of it all, the Nets should make it. Only question is, will they hold onto the seventh seed, or fall to eighth, behind Orlando?

Dinwiddie, 27, is having an outstanding season, with averages of 20.7 points and 6.8 assists.

