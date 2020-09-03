SI.com
Stunningly, Nets officially announce Nash as head coach

Sam Amico

The Brooklyn Nets have officially hired Steve Nash as head coach, the former point guard and two-time MVP taking over a team at any level for the first time.

As Brian Lewis of the New York Post wrote, Nash is "a rookie head coach with a win-now team."

Nash received a four-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported.

Nash is a former teammate of Nets GM Sean Marks and developed a bond with forward Kevin Durant when Durant was with the Golden State Warriors. Nash served as a coaching consultant with the Warriors when Durant was there.

Along with that, Nash served as inspiration as a player for Kyrie Irving when the Nets point guard was coming of age as a player.

The Nets' hiring of Nash to lead Durant, Irving and the rest brings an end to speculation of other potential candidates -- such as Gregg Popovich, Tyronn Lue and Jason Kidd (again). 

Interim coach Jacque Vaughn, who recently interviewed for the job, will become the top assistant and per Wojnarowski, the highest-paid assistant in the NBA.

“After meeting with a number of highly accomplished coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds, we knew we had a difficult decision to make,” Marks said in a statement. “In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players. I have had the privilege to know Steve for many years.

“One of the great on-court leaders in our game, I have witnessed firsthand his basketball acumen and selfless approach to prioritize team success. His instincts for the game, combined with an inherent ability to communicate with and unite players towards a common goal, will prepare us to compete at the highest levels of the league."

While under different ownership, the Nets have traveled down this path before -- hiring Kidd to coach Kevin Garnett, Deron Williams and Paul Pierce back in 2013. Until that point, Kidd had just retired as a player and never coached. Kidd left after one season to coach the Milwaukee Bucks. 

Nash, 46, is hoping to have more success with a team that intends to contend.

He was once the floor leader of "Seven Seconds or Less" fast-paced Phoenix Suns, of the Amar'e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion (and coach Mike D'Antoni) era, winning league MVP honors in 2005-06.

