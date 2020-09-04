Opposing exec likes Nash hire for Nets, but 'not sure' Kyrie will respect him

Steve Nash is the new coach of the Brooklyn Nets, a first-time head coach at any level.

Still, his hiring was reportedly given the stamp of approval by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant -- especially Durant.

Nash and Durant know each other well from when Durant starred with the Golden State Warriors and Nash was a coaching consultant. The two were said to have formed a bond of mutual respect.

As for Irving, well, one opposing Eastern Conference executive who spoke with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype seems to have his doubts.

"I am not sure if Kyrie will respect Nash as a coach, but I think it’s a great hire," the esxec told Scotto. "I think Steve displays a lot of the attributes, which are important to building a winning culture. He has a great basketball IQ.

"He’s been around (Steve) Kerr the past couple of years, and he’ll assemble a great staff. (Larry) Bird had never coached, and he was one of the best coaches the Pacers ever had. Larry created a winning culture, which resonated with the team.”

While under different ownership, the Nets have traveled down this path before -- hiring Kidd to coach Kevin Garnett, Deron Williams and Paul Pierce back in 2013. Until that point, Kidd had just retired as a player and never coached. Kidd left after one season to coach the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nash, 46, is hoping to have more success with a team that intends to contend.

He was once the floor leader of "Seven Seconds or Less" fast-paced Phoenix Suns, of the Amar'e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion (and coach Mike D'Antoni) era, winning league MVP honors in 2005-06.