SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Opposing exec likes Nash hire for Nets, but 'not sure' Kyrie will respect him

Sam Amico

Steve Nash is the new coach of the Brooklyn Nets, a first-time head coach at any level.

Still, his hiring was reportedly given the stamp of approval by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant -- especially Durant.

Nash and Durant know each other well from when Durant starred with the Golden State Warriors and Nash was a coaching consultant. The two were said to have formed a bond of mutual respect.

As for Irving, well, one opposing Eastern Conference executive who spoke with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype seems to have his doubts.

"I am not sure if Kyrie will respect Nash as a coach, but I think it’s a great hire," the esxec told Scotto. "I think Steve displays a lot of the attributes, which are important to building a winning culture. He has a great basketball IQ. 

"He’s been around (Steve) Kerr the past couple of years, and he’ll assemble a great staff. (Larry) Bird had never coached, and he was one of the best coaches the Pacers ever had. Larry created a winning culture, which resonated with the team.”

While under different ownership, the Nets have traveled down this path before -- hiring Kidd to coach Kevin Garnett, Deron Williams and Paul Pierce back in 2013. Until that point, Kidd had just retired as a player and never coached. Kidd left after one season to coach the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nash, 46, is hoping to have more success with a team that intends to contend.

He was once the floor leader of "Seven Seconds or Less" fast-paced Phoenix Suns, of the Amar'e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion (and coach Mike D'Antoni) era, winning league MVP honors in 2005-06.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers no match for NASCAR head-to-head, as NBA ratings stay on low side

Stoppage in play doesn't result in decline in viewership, but doesn't offer much-needed boost, either.

Sam Amico

by

LemonGator

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

by

assemble

Report: Lue and 76ers closing in on coaching deal

LA Clippers lead assistant may be nearing deal with Philadelphia to become next coach.

Sam Amico

Barkley: Lakers will dominate Rockets in West semifinal

NBA legend and TNT analyst predicts Los Angeles will make easy work of Houston in second round of playoffs.

Sam Amico

LeBron, Lakers ready for Rockets, aim to avoid another Game 1 letdown

Los Angeles knows Houston's small-ball scheme very well, but that doesn't make it easier to contain.

Sam Amico

Hornets fire radio voice Focke after tweet that contained racial slur

For second time in less than two seasons, Charlotte again on lookout for new radio play-by-play broadcaster.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Heat deserved win, but not bad calls that came with it

Balanced attack helps lift Miami to 2-0 series lead over Milwaukee in Eastern Conference semifinals.

Sam Amico

by

Sam Amico

Dribbles: One shot goes down at buzzer and voilà, Raptors have life

OG Onunoby buries 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift defending champions past Boston and trim series deficit.

Sam Amico

Rockets' Game 7 win over Thunder most-watched game since Jan. 31

Close victory for Houston in Western Conference playoffs viewed by 4.11 million, per Nielsen.

Sam Amico

Thunder Notes: Offseason, Donovan, Dort, roster talk

Plenty of key decisions await Oklahoma City after admirable run to Game 7 of Western Conference first round.

Sam Amico