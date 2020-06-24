Nets to sign veteran guard Johnson after waiving Pinson

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a contract with free agent guard Tyler Johnson, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Johnson was waived by the Phoenix Suns in February. He averaged a career-low 5.7 points in 31 appearances this season.

The Nets requested waivers on small forward Theo Pinson late Tuesday, a move that was presumably made to to clear a spot for Johnson. Pinson was a member of North Carolina's 2017 NCAA championship team. He averaged 3.6 points in 33 games for Brooklyn.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of next month. Each team will play eight "seeding" games to determine who qualifies and brackets in each conference.

The Nets (30-34) were in seventh place in the Eastern Conference at the hiatus, just a half-game ahead of the Orlando Magic.