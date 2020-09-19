SI.com
Former Cavaliers coach Brown to interview for Pacers vacancy

Sam Amico

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach and current Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown is among those being interviewed for the Indiana Pacers' coaching vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Brown coached the Cavs during LeBron James' first run with the organization from 2005-10, leading the Cavs to their first appearance in the Finals in 2007. 

After a brief stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, he returned to the Cavs for one more season (2013-14), before being fired by then-general manager David Griffin, immediately after Griffin was named Chris Grant's successor.

Brown's teams have always been known for their strong defense and fairly methodical offense. Brown has said he is a fan of "ugly" basketball.

Pacers president Kevin Pritchard is interviewing candidates to replace Nate McMillan, fired last month after four seasons.

Along with Brown, other reported candidates include former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, Brooklyn Nets assistant/interim coach Jacque Vaughn and former NBA guard Chauncey Billups.

It has been reported that D'Antoni has an interest in the vacancy and may have the inside track.

Brown, 50, is a native of Columbus, Ohio, and has served as associate head coach with Steve Kerr and the Warriors since 2016. He has compiled a 347-216 record over eight seasons as a head coach.

