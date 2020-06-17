AllCavs
Ex-Sixers GM Colangelo purchases stake in Australia NBL's Hawks

Sam Amico

Former NBA Executive of the Year Bryan Colangelo has purchased an ownership stake in the Illawarra Hawks of Australia's National Basketball League, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Colangelo, 55, has been general manager of the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. He was named Executive of the Year while with the Raptors in 2007, after bringing in nine new players.

Per Wojnarowski, Colangelo will serve in an advisory role with the Illawarra Hawks.

"This is Colangelo's first foray back into professional basketball since his untidy exit in Philadelphia, where a social media controversy led to his resignation in 2018," Wojnarowski noted. "A Sixers investigation absolved Colangelo but revealed that his wife, Barbara, had operated multiple controversial Twitter accounts in attempt to support her husband."

Colangelo recently interviewed for Chicago Bulls' vice president of basketball operations job. It eventually went to Arturas Karnisovas.

