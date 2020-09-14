Bucks co-owner assures Antetekounmpo team will pay luxury tax

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry informed star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo that the team is willing to spend into the luxury tax to upgrade the roster and compete for a championship, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Antetokounmpo and Lasry met over the weekend to discuss the future of the franchise, as first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The meeting lasted three hours, per Wojnarowski.

Antetokounmpo did not request a trade during the meeting, but rather used it as an opportunity to express "a desire to be in a winning culture with a team that displays a willingness to be untraditional in their approach to building a title team," per Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com.

The Bucks finished with the NBA's best regular-season record for the second straight season, but for the second straight season, failed to reach the Finals. This year, they lost to the Miami Heat in five games in the East semifinals.

Antekounmpo,. 25, was named NBA MVP last season and Defensive Player of the Year for this one. He again is in the MVP running as one of three announced finalists, joining Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

Antetokounmpo is eligible to become a free agent at the end of next season, although the Bucks intend to offer him a super-max contract extension once free agency arrives, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

He told Haynes immediately after the season he has no plans to request a trade.

“If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one,” Antetokounmpo told Haynes. “We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates.”

Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds during the regular season.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer recently reported the Bucks remain the favorites to keep Antetokounmpo long-term, despite the fact the Los Angeles Clippers and others are expected to pursue trades for him.

Meanwhile, the Bucks could look to move guard Eric Bledsoe and are said to be thinking about a potential deal for Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Chris Paul.

"The Bucks are committed to building and sustaining a championship roster around Antetokounmpo and are expected to be one of the busiest teams this offseason," Haynes wrote.