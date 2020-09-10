Bucks to offer Antetokounmpo super-max deal at start of free agency

It won't take long for the Milwaukee Bucks to try to keep star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for the long-term this offseason.

In fact, they apparently will try to do it as quickly as humanly possible.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bucks are prepared to offer a super-max contract extension as soon as the free agency period begins.

The Bucks are coming off a second straight disappointing playoff exit after finishing with the NBA's best record for two years running. Antetokounmpo, 25, suffered an ankle injury and missed their final game of the season, a Game 5 loss to the Miami Heat in the East semifinals.

He is eligible to become a free agent at the end of next season and eligible to sign a super-max deal anytime before that.

"Should the salary cap remain at the projected $115 million, the super max would be worth five years and $233.45 million," Charania explained. "For a salary cap of $109 million — the 2019 offseason figure — the deal would be worth five years and $221.27 million."

It is not yet known when the free agency period will begin, though most suspect it will be around mid-to-late November, after the tentatively scheduled draft date of Nov. 18.

At any rate, Antetokounmpo told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he will not seek a trade and intends to keep on keepin' on with the Bucks.

“If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one,” Antetokounmpo told Haynes. “We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates.”

Antetokounmpo, 25, averaged 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds during the regular season and was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer recently reported the Bucks remain the favorites to keep Antetokounmpo long-term, despite the fact the Los Angeles Clippers and others are expected to pursue trades for him.

Meanwhile, the Bucks could look to move guard Eric Bledsoe and are said to be thinking about a potential deal for Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Chris Paul.