Bucks' Budenholzer, Thunder's Donovan named co-coaches of year

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer and Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan have been selected as NBA co-Coaches of the Year, the league announced Monday.

Budenholzer led the Bucks to the league's best record at the hiatus. They are aiming for their first championship since 1970 inside the Orlando bubble in the NBA's Disney campus.

Meanwhile, Donovan and the Thunder entered the season restart as the perhaps the league's biggest surprise, staying in the playoff race despite trading away All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George before the season. They entered Monday's games in sixth place in the Western Conference.

“First, congrats to Billy Donovan for the outstanding job he and his staff have done with the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Budenholzer said in a statement. “Another great year of coaching by Billy and, again, another great year of work by all the head coaches in the NBA. Thank you all for your vote and support. Thank you to our dedicated players and staff in Milwaukee. The players are special, the staff is special and I’m beyond fortunate to coach this great team and for this great organization."

Donovan added that he is also grateful for the honor.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by the Coaches, they are a great group of people that I admire and respect,” he said. “Receiving the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award alongside such a terrific coach like Bud makes it even more special. Individual honors to me have always been a reflection of good team dynamics, and I’m proud of the collective work that our players, coaching staff and the entire organization has put in this season."