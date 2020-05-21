Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry told CNBC on Thursday that the NBA will probably utilize two cities -- Orlando and Las Vegas -- should the season resume.

The Eastern Conference teams would play in Orlando, the Western Conference in Vegas, should the season actually resume, Lasry said.

An ESPN report suggested the league is targeting a recall of all players to their home markets around June 1, with the season to resume sometime in July.

Both Las Vegas and the Walt Disney World resort have been frequently mentioned as potential locations as "bubble" cities for play to resume.

A source told SI.com the NBA has already rented out many of the facilities in Las Vegas for July, when the league typically conducts its annual summer league.

But Orlando has gained traction lately as well.

"I’ve heard different stuff that Disney could put like restaurants that are open that are clean just for us," Lakers forward Jaredy Dudley told reporters. "Golf courses, so you would have extra activities for players potentially to be able to use."

Per ESPN, the NBA is discussing a plan that would include a "two-week recall" of players, who would quarantine after arriving in their team's location. That would be followed by one to two weeks of individual workouts at the team's practice facility, followed by a two- to three-week training camp.

The Bucks owned the league's best record when play was suspended March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players have started to return to practice facilities for limited, voluntary workouts already.

“Everybody wants to see a champion,” Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said recently. “Safety first, but if it’s possible, I think it’s worth it.”

