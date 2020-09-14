Cavaliers, Bulls and rest of NBA's bottom eight return to court

The 2020-21 season has begun for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets and others.

Sort of.

That's because Monday marked the first day of organized practices under the NBA's new plan to get the teams with the eight worst records some run.

Along with the Cavs, Hornets and Timberwolves, the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons are all expect to take part in some form of training camp in a campus-like environment at their practice facilities.

The workouts have been called voluntary, and while coaches will be present, not all of the players are expected.

For instance, the Cavs are expected to be minus unrestricted free agents Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova, as well as Andre Drummond, who isn't expected to attend because of personal reasons, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The same goes for Atlanta Hawks free agent Jeff Teague, per Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and Detroit Pistons free agent Langston Galloway, per James Edwards III of The Athletic.

Then again, some free agents may indeed take part in the workouts, including those who were members of the New York Knicks, as Marc Berman of the New York Post reported.

Practices will be held in two phases. The first is scheduled to take place Sept. 14-20 and consist of the individual voluntary workouts the league currently allows.

The second phase will be held Sept. 21-Oct. 6 and can be a little more intense and game-like. Per the NBA, it "will consist of group training activities in market, which may include practices, skill or conditioning sessions and intra-squad scrimmages."

Spencer offered more details on the setup, using the Hawks as an example.

"The first week of workouts (Sept. 14-20) will look similar to what the Hawks have been permitted to do in the past, but the second two weeks (Sept. 21-Oct. 6) will be much different and will take place in a 'bubble' or campus environment in Atlanta," she reported.

Since not everyone from the previous roster will be attending these workouts, teams will be allowed to invite several players from the G League.

For instance, the Cavaliers will be calling up new faces Levi Randolph, Marques Bolden and Vincent Edwards -- each of whom has spent the majority of his pro career in the minors. For the Timberwolves, Lindell Wigginton and Canyon Barry will be the newbies, per Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News.

Meanwhile, the Bulls don't even have a head coach after parting ways with Jim Boylen, but still expect expect strong attendance, with the likes of Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Coby White and Otto Porter Jr. taking part, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Next season isn't expected to start until Christmas Day at the earliest, so the eight teams left out of the NBA restart in Orlando are getting what they hoped -- a chance to play together (or close to together) for the first time since the middle of March.