Griffin, Udoka Candidates Should Bulls Opt For Coaching Change

The Chicago Bulls have a new basketball man in charge and to no one one's surprise, they may be seeking a new coach.

According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, new Bulls chief of operations Arturas Karnisovas may be eyeing Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin or Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka to replace current coach Jim Boylen.

Both Griffin and Udoka have ties to the new regime, which also features recently hired general manager Marc Eversley.

And over the past three or four years, Griffn and Udoka have seemingly been mentioned as a candidate everywhere there's been a vacancy (including Cleveland last summer). Eventually, one of them is going to land a job.

No matter what happens, it doesn't appear Boylen is long for the Bulls. He hasn't exactly won over Bulls guard and leading scorer Zach Lavine -- and new regimes tend to want to go to battle with their own man.

"While Boylen is hoping to stay, the easiest and most efficient way for Karnisovas to begin building the Bulls in his image is to bring in his own coach," Mayberry reported. "Multiple rival executives who spoke to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity anticipate that is what the Bulls eventually will do, whether in the coming days or whenever the NBA announces plans for continuing or canceling its interrupted regular season."

Regardless of whether or not the regular season resumes, the Bulls are out of the playoff picture and looking toward next year. A coaching change seems likely and while a search would undoubtedly be exhaustive, two names are already standing out as possibilities.

