Bulls hire Donovan to fill coaching vacancy

Sam Amico

The Chicago Bulls have hired Billy Donovan as their next head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Donovan’s contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder expired when after a surprising run to the playoffs.

He reportedly also was a candidate for vacancies with the Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers.

Donovan came to the NBA after a career as a college coach, most recently at the University of Florida, where he won two national championships.

The Bulls are under new management, led by chief of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and GM Marc Eversley. 

They are scheduled to start a voluntary minicamp Wednesday in Chicago and own the fourth overall pick in the draft.

