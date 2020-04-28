Bulls' LaVine Says Front Office Overhaul Was Necessary

Zach LaVine is well aware of the changes to the Chicago Bulls' front office and seems just fine with them.

"It’s something that I think we needed -- a switch-up so that the Bulls fans can see that we’re looking in the right direction and getting better," LaVine told Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype in an exclusive Q & A.

The Bulls fired longtime general manager Gar Forman and reassigned John Paxson to a senior advisor role. Replacing those two were Arturas Karnisovas, the new executive VP of basketball operations, and Marc Eversley, who will reportedly serve as the new GM.

Obviously, we all love the work that Gar and Pax have done for us and the city of Chicago," LaVine told Kennedy. "I think the fans sometimes give them a hard time because they want the results here and now, but it’s hard to do that in sports. It really is.

"They had a really good run at it, and they’re still beloved. Obviously, I’m just excited to get this started and get right into it.”

Earlier this month, prior to the changes, LaVine said he was "upset" with the Bulls' direction. But that was before the front office changes and may have been geared more toward coach Jim Boylen -- whose status seemingly remains up in the air.

LaVine, 25, is 6-foot-6, a skywalker capable of handling either guard spot. He's averaging a career-high 25.5 points, and as Sam Smith of Bulls.com pointed out, is the highest-scoring member of the Bulls since Michael Jordan.

The Bulls (22-43) were out of the playoff race at the NBA's hiatus, but the new management team hopes to change all that once another season begins.

"I’ve talked to them both (Karnisovas and Eversley) and I’m extremely excited to get working with them," LaVine told Kennedy.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.