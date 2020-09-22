Bulls Notes: Dunn, coaching search, Atkinson, Diebler

Chicago Bulls point guard Kris Dunn has opted out of the team's voluntary minicamp with free agency looming, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Bulls are among the eight non-Disney teams that will be holding practices in a bubble-like environment over the next three weeks.

Dunn is eligible to enter free agency this offseason and did not want to risk injury by participating in organized practice sessions, as relayed by Cowley.

All of the other members from last season's team are expected to attend, as they reported to the practice facility last week to begin coronavirus testing, reported K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

"When he was in town, Dunn was one of the players allowed into the Advocate Center before it re-opened for individual workouts in early June because he was rehabilitating his injury," Johnson reported.

