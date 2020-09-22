SI.com
AllCavs
Bulls Notes: Dunn, coaching search, Atkinson, Diebler

Sam Amico

Chicago Bulls point guard Kris Dunn has opted out of the team's voluntary minicamp with free agency looming, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Bulls are among the eight non-Disney teams that will be holding practices in a bubble-like environment over the next three weeks. 

Dunn is eligible to enter free agency this offseason and did not want to risk injury by participating in organized practice sessions, as relayed by Cowley.

All of the other members from last season's team are expected to attend, as they reported to the practice facility last week to begin coronavirus testing, reported K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

"When he was in town, Dunn was one of the players allowed into the Advocate Center before it re-opened for individual workouts in early June because he was rehabilitating his injury," Johnson reported.

Here is more out of Chicago:

  • In case you missed our post Monday, Bulls chief of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has reportedly narrowed the field in the team's coaching search. Former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson is among those to have interviewed and appears to be among the most serious candidates.
  • In lieu of a new head coach, assistant Chris Lemley will help run the workouts, Johnson wrote, adding that Lemley is also a candidate for the vacancy.
  • Former second-round pick Jon Diebler, whose rights were acquired as part of the Bulls' trade for Carmelo Anthony in 2019, has signed with Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv. Anthony, of course, was waived shortly after the trade and Diebler has yet to play in the NBA.
