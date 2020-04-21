Bulls owner Reinsdorf talked to Floyd about replacing Jackson in 1996

Tim Floyd was flown to Seattle to speak with Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf about replacing Phil Jackson as coach following the 1995-96, Floyd told ESPN 104.5 in Baton Rouge, La.

That Bulls era is currently being documented in "The Last Dance," a 10-part documentary carried by ESPN and Netflix. The documentary is focused on the 1997-98 season, when Jackson was still coach.

Floyd replaced Jackson the following season, but apparently, the Bulls had Floyd on their mind for some time.

Floyd said he and Reinsdorf walked around Seattle discussing the job, and that Reinsdorf told him that then-GM Jerry Krause wanted to fire Jackson andthat Krause felt like Scottie Pippen was breaking down physically.

"I told Jerry Reinsdorf that day, I don't think Jerry [Krause] understands that these guys are basically the Beatles," Floyd said. "This is the most popular franchise of all time. I said, 'If I'm you, I would not do this. Not even the following year. Let it die a natural death because there are certain teams and players that you just don't break up. I think these guys have earned the right to let it die its own death.'"

The Bulls of Michael Jordan, Jackson and Pippen one six championships before Krause dismantled the team in 1998, replacing Jackson with Floyd, who had only coached in college at that point.

When rumors of the coaching change began to surface, Jordan often referred to the eventual coach as "Pink" Floyd.

The Bulls never made the playoffs under Floyd, who was fired in 2001 after a 4-21 start.