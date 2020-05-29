AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Bulls expected to reopen practice facility next week

Sam Amico

The reopening of the Chicago Bulls' practice facility was expected to take place Friday, but that day has unofficially been moved to June 3 (Wednesday), according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

June 3 is the date of Chicago's "phase 3" plan of relaxing stay-at-home restrictions amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

As with all other teams, the Bulls' facility would be open only for individual, voluntary workouts. Only four players are allowed in the facility at a time.

This will be the Bulls' first attempt to practice, or at least allow individual practice, under the new regime of basketball operations chief Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley.

Karnisovas and Eversley have been working remotely, Johnson added, but are expected to arrive in Chicago soon.

The front office is still determining the fate of coach Jim Boylen -- though they seem to be leaning toward moving on.

It is not yet known if non-playoff contenders such as the Bulls would be included should the NBA season resume.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavs' Altman, Bickerstaff on Floyd death: 'We should not have to live in fear'

Cleveland general manager and coach release statement on death of George Floyd.

Sam Amico

Wizards become latest to reopen practice facility

Washington may or may not be included should the league resume play later in summer.

Sam Amico

Sources: NBA eyeing Sept. 25 as date for annual draft

Pro basketball making plans for return to play, as well as for completion of 2019-20 offseason calendar and events.

Sam Amico

NBA targeting July 31 for return to season

Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly tells team owners in conference call that time to resume play may be approaching.

Sam Amico

Vote reveals NBA GMs strongly support idea of 'playoff plus' format

Most general managers reportedly favor adding teams to postseason in some form should season resume.

Sam Amico

Most NBA general managers want playoff seeding to remain as is

Vote reveals 53 percent are in favor of keeping playoff format intact should season resume.

Sam Amico

Italian club targeting free agent forward Williams

Former No. 2 NBA draft pick continues to draw strong interest overseas.

Sam Amico

Daye may opt out of Italian contract, return to NBA

Veteran forward reportedly drawing interest from at least one team after spending last five seasons overseas.

Sam Amico

Podcast: Talkin' NBA playoff possibilities and more

A look at where the league stands with a potential return to play on the horizon.

Sam Amico

NBA free agency period could take place before draft

Changes to league calendar could also greatly impact the offseason, according to report.

Sam Amico