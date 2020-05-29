Bulls expected to reopen practice facility next week

The reopening of the Chicago Bulls' practice facility was expected to take place Friday, but that day has unofficially been moved to June 3 (Wednesday), according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

June 3 is the date of Chicago's "phase 3" plan of relaxing stay-at-home restrictions amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

As with all other teams, the Bulls' facility would be open only for individual, voluntary workouts. Only four players are allowed in the facility at a time.

This will be the Bulls' first attempt to practice, or at least allow individual practice, under the new regime of basketball operations chief Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley.

Karnisovas and Eversley have been working remotely, Johnson added, but are expected to arrive in Chicago soon.

The front office is still determining the fate of coach Jim Boylen -- though they seem to be leaning toward moving on.

It is not yet known if non-playoff contenders such as the Bulls would be included should the NBA season resume.