NBA News: Bulls Prepared To Make Run At Thunder Exec Presti

The Chicago Bulls have Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti on their radar as someone they want to run their basketball operations, according to David Kaplan of ESPN Chicago.

The Bulls are rumored to be strongly considering moving on from current top basketball executives John Paxson and Gar Forman.

"That's the guy they want," Kaplan said of Presti (via Daniel Greenberg). "They are prepared to pay him what it takes."

Presti has been running the Thunder since the 2007-08 season. He started as general manager and was promoted to executive vice president in 2018-19.

There is no indication he is looking to leave the Thunder, or especially, that the Thunder will let him get away.

While the Bulls continue to struggle to make the playoffs, the Thunder are one of this season's biggest surprises.

Despite trading away All-Stars Russell Westrook and Paul George before the season, OKC (37-24) currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

Along with that, Presti landed as many as eight additional draft picks from the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat in trades this past offseason.

So while the Bulls may be dreaming, it's likely to take a lot to get Presti to leave his current situation.