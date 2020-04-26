AllCavs
Rooting for Cavaliers? Top NFL Draft Pick Burrow Not Shy About It

Sam Amico

Quarterback Joe Burrow is a native of Athens, Ohio, and was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, with expectations to help rescue the Cincinnati Bengals.

You probably already know that.

You also may know Burrow started his college career at Ohio State, transferred to LSU and won the Heisman Trophy.

But there is only one pro sports team that Burrow celebrated regularly, one team of which he's clearly a fan -- and that team is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As Bill DiFilippo of Dime pointed out in an excellent piece on Burrow's Cavs fandom, Burrow was just a kid from Athens when LeBron James started his run in Cleveland. With the Cavs being the only pro basketball team in the state, Burrow's immediate allegiance makes sense.

He was a 19-year old at Ohio State when James and the Cavs won their lone championship in 2016.

While Burrow clearly loved the Cavs of James and Kyrie Irving (he admittedly was hurt when Irving demanded a trade), he seems to have saved the biggest part of his basketball heart for current Cavs point guard Matthew Dellavedova. Again, this was something pointed out by DiFilippo

For starters, Burrow openly campaigned for the return of Dellavedova after Dellavedova had left for the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency following the championship season.

Lo and behold, the Cavs eventually did bring back Delly, via trade in December 2018.

DiFilippo has a much-more detailed deep-dive into Burrow's passion for Cleveland's NBA team -- including a picture of Burrow sporting a Dellavedova jersey. I encourage you to check out the full post on Dime right here.

Bengals fans are hoping Burrow has a long and prosperous career as a quarterback ahead of him, and Ohioans everywhere will be pulling for him.

But hey, maybe after that Burrow can get another job he would probably really like -- that being the guy who runs the Cavaliers.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

