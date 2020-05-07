AllCavs
NBA sets 'open forum' call with players ahead of possible return to workouts

Sam Amico

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and union chief Michele Roberts are hosting a conference call Friday that is intended as an "open forum" for the players, as teams begin reopening practice facilities, according to ESPN.

This call will take place two days after a conference call between the league and head coaches.

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters Wednesday the Cavaliers will open their practice facility Friday for voluntary individual workouts. The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers reportedly will do the same.

Bickerstaff said that head coaches or lead assistants will not be able to attend the workouts -- which in the case of the Cavs, is expected to consist of no more than four players working out at separate baskets.

Several more teams, such as the Houston Rockets, expect to reopen their facilities next week, as several states start to ease stay-at-home restrictions.

"Other teams, meanwhile, say they're in no rush to return," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported. "Those include the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks, whose owner, Mark Cuban, said Wednesday that teams' inability to test asymptomatic players for the (coronavirus) makes a return to facilities right now not worthwhile."

Cuban made those comments on a podcast from The Athletic, saying he doesn't think "the risk is worth the reward."

Silver has made it clear the league is hoping to resume the season, with multiple reports suggesting the target date being set for early to mid-July.

"Everybody wants to see a champion," Bickerstaff said. "Safety first, but if it's possible, I think it's worth it."

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

