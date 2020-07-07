AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Veteran swingman Delfino lands new deal in Italy

Sam Amico

Free agent guard/forward Carlos Delfino has agreed to a contract with Italian club VL Pesaro, the team announced.

Delfino, 37, spent time in the NBA from 2004-13 with the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. He carries career averages of 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds.

He last played in the NBA with the Rockets, averaging 10.6 points in the 2012-13 season. He has spent the past two seasons in Italy, most recently with Fortitudo Bologna.

Delfino was originally drafted by the Pistons with the No. 25 overall pick in 2003.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free agent big man Happ finalizing deal with Italian club

Former Wisconsin standout apparently set to return for another run overseas.

Sam Amico

Sixers' Embiid says he doubts everyone will follow rules in NBA 'bubble'

Philadelphia center expresses concerns about league's restart in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Cavs will need some luck for sure, but need to get offseason right

Cleveland GM Koby Altman has draft, free agency and trades to try to fix roster that continues to go nowhere ... yet.

Sam Amico

Celtics' Tatum on Orlando: May as well try to win title if we're going

Boston star says thoughts on contract played no role in decision to join team for NBA restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Nets decide to hold out Dinwiddie after positive virus test

Brooklyn loses standout guard as it prepares for playoff positioning at NBA restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Rumor: Executive talks LeBron and Giannis admiring Kidd

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, two of the most transcendent players ever, admiring Jason Kidd is no coincidence.

Cameron Fields

Beal sitting out Wizards' return to avoid risk of further injury

Star shooting guard will join Davis Bertans on sidelines as Washington aims to qualify for playoffs.

Sam Amico

GM: Season restart offers Suns another chance to assess roster

Phoenix will need some good fortune to make playoffs, but all won't be lost if not, Jones suggests.

Sam Amico

Pelicans add Thornwell as substitute player

Former Clippers guard signed by New Orleans after run in G League.

Sam Amico

Bucks, Clippers and Lakers sit atop ESPN's power rankings ahead of NBA's restart

The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are the best teams in the NBA.

Cameron Fields