Veteran swingman Delfino lands new deal in Italy

Free agent guard/forward Carlos Delfino has agreed to a contract with Italian club VL Pesaro, the team announced.

Delfino, 37, spent time in the NBA from 2004-13 with the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. He carries career averages of 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds.

He last played in the NBA with the Rockets, averaging 10.6 points in the 2012-13 season. He has spent the past two seasons in Italy, most recently with Fortitudo Bologna.

Delfino was originally drafted by the Pistons with the No. 25 overall pick in 2003.