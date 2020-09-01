Despite interest, Knicks reunion with Carmelo seems unlikely

Could Carmelo Anthony return to the New York Knicks?

The Knicks seem to be interested; but Carmelo himself may be a different story.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Knicks president Leon Rose has had Anthony "on his radar" ever since Rose took over the Knicks in March.

But Anthony is coming off a revival with the Portland Trail Blazers. And from the sounds of things, it will be the Blazers who Anthony will give the first crack as a free agent this offseason.

“I pray that it could be Portland,” Anthony said after the Blazers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers. “Honestly, thank God I found a home in Portland. I got comfortable with the organization. I got comfortable with the guys on the team. They got comfortable with me."

Anthony did indeed turn into a reliable third wheel behind backcourt stars Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. The veteran forward even scored 27 in his final game of the season in Game 5 vs. old friend LeBron James and LA.

And let's not forget, Rose is a former CAA agent and Anthony a client. Anthony also campaigned for Tom Thibodeau to become Knicks coach back in 2014. Well, gues who is the Knicks' new coach?

Then again, the Knicks didn't give Anthony new basketball life at the ripe old basketball age of 36. That honor belongs to the Trail Blazers, and it may count for a lot when Anthony decides where to sign next.

“At this point in my career, I do think that that’s the best fit for me, the best situation,” Anthony said of Portland. “Especially having this experience now and kind of just getting my feet wet, coming in and being who I am and staying true to myself.

"I really hope that it can be Portland at the end of the day where we give ourselves a chance to keep this team together, get guys healthy and get another run at it.”