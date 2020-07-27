AllCavs
Carmelo likes the trash talk that's been present while in Orlando bubble

Cameron Fields

Without fans there in Orlando, NBA players are competing in a pure form of hoops. Communication on defense -- or the lack thereof -- is more noticeable. 

The squeaks of the shoes on the court are louder. Some team's benches have been loud as well to support teammates. 

And for Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, the amplified trash talk has made for a cool setting.

"Honestly it's a fun environment to be in," Anthony said to reporters after the Blazers' scrimmage Sunday, per a video from ESPN. "It puts a lot of pressure on guys who may not like those type of environments."

"When you (are) playing in front of fans -- and we miss the fans -- but when you (are) playing in front of fans, that noise kind of drowns out a lot of the trash talking that goes on out there on the court, even from the benches. But out here in this environment, it's heightened. You hear everything from anybody, from everybody."

Anthony added how players can hear teams' play calls more clearly as well. 

With chatter being heard more, that could make for some intense seeding games as teams like Portland battle for a playoff spot. Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic and Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka even had an exchange during the scrimmage Sunday. 

The Blazers are currently ranked ninth in the Western Conference, and they are 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies. Portland will play its final scrimmage Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Blazers will play their first seeding game Friday against the Grizzlies. 

