Cavs join forces with Browns, Indians to spread social injustice awareness

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman and coach J.B. Bickerstaff are teaming up with coaches and executives from the NFL's Browns and MLB's Indians to form initiative to fight social injustice in Northeast Ohio.

All three teams released a statement to announce the joint effort, saying the mission was to "spread awareness and solicit a call to action on community movements and initiatives."

Joining Altman and Bickerstaff will be Browns GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski; and Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, GM Mike Chernoff and manager Terry Francona.

“We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change,” Altman said in a statement. “The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers.

"We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us.”

Per the statement:

"While initial activations will concentrate on voting, voter education and nonpartisan voter registration, this group will also connect and work in partnership with community and civic leaders and minority organizations to address issues impacting the individuals they represent."