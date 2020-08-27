SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Cavs join forces with Browns, Indians to spread social injustice awareness

Sam Amico

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman and coach J.B. Bickerstaff are teaming up with coaches and executives from the NFL's Browns and MLB's Indians to form initiative to fight social injustice in Northeast Ohio.

All three teams released a statement to announce the joint effort, saying the mission was to "spread awareness and solicit a call to action on community movements and initiatives."

Joining Altman and Bickerstaff will be Browns GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski; and Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, GM Mike Chernoff and manager Terry Francona. 

“We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change,” Altman said in a statement. “The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. 

"We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us.”

Per the statement:

"While initial activations will concentrate on voting, voter education and nonpartisan voter registration, this group will also connect and work in partnership with community and civic leaders and minority organizations to address issues impacting the individuals they represent."

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott remainder of NBA season

Players continue to determine fate of playoffs on Disney campus following boycotts.

Sam Amico

by

Ggunn

First week of NBA playoff ratings down 20 percent from last season

League following trend of less television viewership in August for all of broadcast networks.

Sam Amico

by

BillG83

Blazers star Lillard leaving Orlando bubble to have knee checked

Scoring guard and seeding games MVP headed back to Portland with playoffs still in the balance.

Sam Amico

No decision reached after players boycott, meet on Disney campus

Season continues to hang in the balance as more discussions expected to take place in Orlando.

Sam Amico

by

JohnThomas

LeBron reportedly storms out of 'dysfunctional' players meeting as tensions rise

Union to meet again to determine whether or not to carry on with playoffs and resume season in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers coach Bickerstaff weighs in on player boycotts

Fate of NBA season continued to remain in the balance as union gathered on Disney campus Wednesday.

Sam Amico

Players ask coaches to leave room in determining fate of playoffs

Union executives Chris Paul, Andre Iguodala among those speaking in "packed ballroom" inside Orlando bubble.

Sam Amico

NBA Board of Governors schedule meeting with season in the balance

Team owners, players still determining fate of playoffs following boycotts of games on Wednesday.

Sam Amico

Bucks co-owners support boycott as players decide next steps

Milwaukee becomes first team to protest by skipping game, leading remainder of playoffs in doubt.

Sam Amico

Raptors, others may leave bubble as NBA players boycott playoff games

Players determining next steps after three Game Fives postponed as three Game 5s postponed.

Sam Amico