Cavs' Drummond says he hasn't yet reached decision on option

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond has not yet made a decision on whether to opt in to his contract, he said in an exclusive interview with Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“I’m just focusing on what I can worry about. Working on my game," Drummond said. "Right now, just worrying about what’s happening with the next couple of months, before the season, whenever it’s time to start, and when that time does come to make that decision everybody will know.

"Right now, I’m a Cleveland Cavalier. In terms of extending, we will find that out when the time comes around."

