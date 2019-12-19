Dribbles: Cavs Win Nearly Vanishes, But They Accept It Nonetheless

CLEVELAND -- Random dribbles from the Cavaliers' squeaker of a 100-98 home win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

1. You know things were getting scary when you could hear the crowd gasp. That is precisely what happened when Hornets guard Terry Rozier let go of a 3-pointer right before the final buzzer.

2. Rozier dribbled around the perimeter and freed himself off a pick. His straight-on shot took flight ... and it was as if time stood still. The whole sequence seemed to happen in slow motion. The ball was headed straight toward the basket. "I thought it was going in," Cavs guard Collin Sexton said. "It didn't."

3. Sexton was speaking about 25 minutes after the final buzzer. He still sounded relieved. That's because this was a true escape-job by the Cavs. It was the type of night they really needed, and almost let slip away.

4. The Cavs (7-21) never trailed. They led by 24 points in the third quarter. They opened the second half on a 14-2 run. It was the closest thing they've had to a blowout win in the John Beilein era.

5. Then it almost vanished into thin air.

6. Rozier is a native of Youngstown and product of Shaker Heights High. He said about 40 friends and family members were in attendance, and man, he put on quite a show.

7. That was especially the case in the second half -- when he erupted for 31 of his 35 points.

8. Or how about this? Twenty-three of Rozier's points came in the fourth quarter. The potential game-winner may have been his most open look of the night. Then the ball inexplicably hit the back of the rim ... and bounced away. "It could have been bad there at the end" Cavs forward Kevin Love said. "But sometimes the ball bounces your way."

10. Coach John Beilein added: "That certainly wasn't the fourth quarter we wanted. But it's a W."

11. That really is the bottom line for the Cavaliers. They need to start experiencing some actual victories -- ugly, blowouts, wins when they hang on by their chinny chin chin. Coming into Wednesday, they were 2-16 after winning four of their first five.

12. Charlotte (13-18) looked tired on the second day of a back-to-back. Still, the Cavs did plenty right. For most of the night, they played like a team that really deserved to come out on top. The offense flowed and the defense was better.

13. Then came a bunch of turnovers, perhaps none more frightening than the one committed by Sexton. The Cavs had a two-point lead and the ball with 21.2 seconds left. The Hornets really had no choice but to foul.

14. Before that happened, Sexton dribbled off his foot. The ball rolled out of bounds. Uh oh.

15. Sexton finished with five turnovers, but was very good otherwise. He finished with a team-high 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting. He also swiped his way to three steals.

16. Cedi Osman got things started with 15 points in the first half. He finished with 18 for the game on 8-of-12 shooting. Love went for 16 points 14 rebounds, and Tristan Thompson had 14 and 13, respectively. Love also passed for seven assists. Thompson also buried a pair of clutch free throws with 41.8 seconds left. That put the Cavs up by seven.

17. Yes, the Cavs led 99-92 with 41.8 seconds to go ... and still almost lost. But the key word there is "almost." And in a season of not getting some bounces themselves, this is a victory they shall gladly accept.

18. Beilein concluded: "A W is a W and we are going to take it every day and celebrate it."

19. More Love: "It was a tough one for us. There is a lot we have to clean up. But Terry hit some incredible shots."

20. Jordan Clarkson added 10 points off the bench, and rookies Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. each scored seven. For more on the game, check out the SI.com recap here.

21. The Cavs committed 23 whopping turnovers, including 17 in the second half. They were just 7-of-26 on 3-pointers, but went 54 percent from the floor overall.

22. Next up: The Cavs get another one against an expected non-playoff team when they host Memphis on Friday. Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and so far, has made for must-see TV.