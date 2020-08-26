SI.com
Podcast: Talkin' Cavs and their many options with fifth overall pick

Sam Amico

General manager Koby Altman didn't necessarily want the fifth pick, but that is the one the Cleveland Cavaliers landed in the draft lottery.

So what will the Cavs do? Curse the pick? Keep the pick? Trade the pick? And who might they take if they keep it?

I join host Chase Smith to discuss a whole lot of scenarios, and what I'd do with the pick, and a whole lot more in the latest Cavs on the Break Podcast. Listen on iTunes or in the player below.

