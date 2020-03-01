Dribbles: For Cavs, Tough Loss Adds To Growing List Of Lessons

CLEVELAND -- Random dribbles from the Cavaliers' 113-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

1. Close most of the way. Tied at the end of the third quarter. Sixteen ties overall. Twelve lead changes. These are the kind of close games that we hear about, the kind that can serve as learning experiences for the Cavs' younger players.

2. Eventually, perhaps, the Cavs will pull out wins on nights like this. But the Pacers are a playoff team. They have to approach every remaining game as if it's a must-win.

3. The Cavs? Well, despite the presence of veterans such as Andre Drummond, Kevin Love and others, this is still about the future. It's still about learning some hard lessons in games such as this.

4. Basically, the Pacers have the players and the plan. The Cavs aren't there yet. So the fact the Pacers played better when it meant the most is not a surprise.

5. Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on the loss: "These are great learning experiences for us, being in tight games in the fourth quarter and understanding pressures of the moment. These are great growth opportunities."

6. Drummond had his best outing since being acquired from Detroit on Feb. 6. He finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. This after missing the previous two games with a strained calf.

7. Love also bounced back after a subpar showing the night before at New Orleans -- flirting with a triple-double by finishing with 20 points, 12 boards and seven assists.

8. Basically, this game had a playoff feel, and the Cavs veterans who have actually been there played the best.

9. Collin Sexton (16 points) also had his moments. Same goes for Kevin Porter Jr. (14 points). Darius Garland (10) and Cedi Osman (eight) were just OK. Tristan Thompson (knee contusion) was out.

10. Love on the loss: "We just had a couple tough possessions. They're a team that competes really hard on both sides of the ball. I thought we played really well. We were right there, going back and forth the entire way."

11. The Pacers haven't won a championship since their old ABA days, but I still have a great deal of respect for how they run things. Drama free. Always in the thick if things, always a player away. Always well-coached, and that is definitely the case with Nate McMillan.

12. Yes, I know. The Pacers can be viewed as "spinning their wheels." But at some point, you have to start winning some games and start taking some steps. At some point, you have to make the most of your draft picks and quit playing the lottery. At some point, you have to bring people into a winning mindset.

13. All of that sure beats getting your brains beat in year after thankless year.

14. I'm not saying the Cavs (17-43) are there. But the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings sure seem to be. I'd much rather be the Pacers than either of those two. In most cases, the next best thing to winning a title is giving your fans a season full of fun.

15. McMillan in particular has been a coach I've long admired. I'm old enough to have seen him as a player and he was the same way -- unassuming, professional, methodical and always getting the job done. Vastly underrated.

16. Bickerstaff on McMillan and the Pacers: "He doesn't get the respect outside the coaching circles that he deserves. His teams are always well-coached. His teams very rarely beat themselves. They play to their strengths. They have underappreciated guys to go along with with having an underappreciated (franchise) and coach.”

17. T.J. Warren led the Pacers (36-24) with a game-high 30 points, and on 14-of-20 shooting. There was one sequence late in the fourth quarter where the Cavs played excellent defense. Warren made the shot anyway. That's just how it sometimes goes in the NBA.

18. Malcolm Brogdon added 22 points, Victor Oladipo scored 19 and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Other than Oladipo, none of those guys are exactly household names. Yet here the Pacers are, fighting for home-court in the first round of the playoffs.

19. It's very early, but I should add I'm about as high on Bickerstaff as I am McMillan. Bickerstaff just seems to have the right personality to run a pro team. But for the love of Pete, please Cavs, give the man a real chance.

20. Next up: The Cavs are back home Monday against Utah, more or less the West's version of the Pacers.