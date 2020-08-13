AllCavs
Cavaliers' Porter Jr. from practice facility: 'Yeah, back baby'

Sam Amico

It's not a second bubble but it appears the Cleveland Cavaliers are up to something, and they seem to be excited about it.

Exactly what the Cavs are doing, we're not certain. All we know is they sent out two tweets from their official handle Wednesday that showed players at the practice facility, putting up shots, wearing masks and in the case of rookie guard Darius Garland, dancing.

Another showed rookie guard Kevin Porter Jr. pointing into the camera and saying, "Yeah, back baby."

Now, the facility was re-opened for voluntary workouts some time ago -- well before the NBA's 22 playoff contenders resumed the season in Orlando at the end of last month.

But one report suggested forward Larry Nance Jr. was the only member of the team who was going regularly. Clearly, the recent tweets indicate otherwise today.

Still, with some members of the team scattered across the country, it's highly doubtful whatever is going on involves the entire roster. But hey, something is better than nothing. 

Since the Cavs (19-46) finished the year with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, they were not among the 22 invited to the Disney campus. It also seems like the idea of a second bubble has burst -- and the eight teams not in Orlando will be on their own.

According to multiple reports over the last few weeks, that could mean organized practices at team facilities, and nothing more.

It's hard to say what the Cavs are doing as a group right now, if anything. But it appears that maybe they have been given the go-ahead to start training harder than at any time since the league went on hiatus in March.

As for actual competition, well, the Cavs will get some of that next week and it'll be a biggie. The competition won't be in the form of actual basketball, mind you. Rather, it will come in the form of ping pong balls for the draft lottery. 

It's reportedly scheduled for Thursday (Aug. 20) and when it comes to that, the Cavs have just as good of a chance as anyone to say "We're No. 1!" when it's over.

For now, though, "We back, baby" will have to do and that is probably good enough.

