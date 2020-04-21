This day in history: Cavs set NBA record for fewest points allowed per game

Kudos to former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Mike Fratello, who believed in ugly basketball and helped turn it into a thing. At least, he did when it came to coaching the 1995-96 Cavs.

Despite an 89-88 road loss to the Indiana Pacers to close the regular season, those Cavs set the NBA record for fewest points allowed per game (88.5) since the league began using the shot clock in 1954.

Fratello was the coach and Terrell Brandon was the leading scorer. Chris Mills, Bobby Phills, Dan Majerle, Michael Cage, Danny Ferry and Bob Sura were among the fan favorites and key contributors.

What those Cavs lacked in offensive firepower was made up for with defensive grit and a slug-it-out mindset. This was the era before tanking for lottery picks (and turning off fans) was so widely accepted -- and those Cavs gave their city a reason to feel proud.

Fratello got the absolute most out of them on the way to a 47-35 finish.

Still, despite owning homecourt advantage in the first round, the Cavs were swept by the New York Knicks in three games, failing to score more than 83 points in any of them.

The Cavs' main cast returned the next season, and it was more of the same. They played great defense, finished 42-40 and just missed the playoffs.

After that, Brandon and Tyrone Hill were traded to usher in the brief but fairly entertaining Shawn Kemp era.