Celtics' Hayward clears quarantine, but won't play in Game 7

Sam Amico

Boston Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward has cleared quarantine but will not be available for Game 7 against of the Eastern Conference semifinals, as relayed by Jay King of The Athletic.

The Celtics are coming off a double-overtime loss Wednesday on the Disney campus.

Hayward has been out since suffering a sprained right ankle in a first-round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he won't play Friday, this news bodes well for the Celtics should they advance.

Hayward is averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over his last 10 appearances.

Friday's game is scheduled for a 9 p.m. EST tipoff. The Miami Heat have already advanced to the Eastern Conference finals with a 8-1 postseason record and await Friday's winner.

Comments

NBA

