Dribbles: Celtics show 'playing hard is a skill' with blowout of Raptors

Random dribbles following the Boston Celtics' 111-89 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of their East semifinal Monday.

1. For the Celtics, that was more like it. That was the type of game they needed, a focused win where nearly everyone contributed Everything was intense, everything was clicking.

2. As Celtics point guard Kemba Walker told reporters afterward, "We are capable of playing hard. That's a skill."

3. The Celtics had started the playoffs with six straight wins. No Celtics team had done that since 1986, when they went on to win the title. Then today's Celtics lost two straight to the defending champs. Maybe this win will start another favorable streak.

4. Overall, this game was basically 48 minutes of garbage time -- as the Celtics burst to a 25-9 advantage and built it to 60-32 by late in the second quarter. Their defense was again superb.

5. Celtics coach Brad Stevens: “I knew we had really good competitive character. You really saw that on display tonight.”

6. The Celtics' Big Three of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Walker all delivered. Brown finished with a game-high 27 points. Walker scored 21 and passed for seven assists. tatum had 18 points and 10 boards. Each did his part to put things away early.

7. Also, Daniel Theis continued in his role as one of the most underrated performers in the playoffs, tallying 15 points and eight rebounds.

8. Now, the Celtics lead the series, 3-2, and are but one win away from reaching the East finals for the third time in four years. None of the previous three resulted in a trip to the actual Finals. This one could if the Celtics keep performing anywhere near as well as they did Monday.

9. Meanwhile, the Raptors could get nothing going. The most-notable moment for them came when forward Serge Ibaka got frustrated with point guard Kyle Lowry after Lowry got a technical. "Come on, man, we're losing," Ibaka reportedly shouted at his teammate. Lowry took Ibaka's advice and calmed down.

10. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 18 points and Norman Powell scored 16 off the bench. But Lowry and Pascal Siakam could muster just 10 apiece. Siakam has not been very effective in this series.

11. Statistically, things are looking bleak for the Raptors -- as 82 percent of Game 5 winners of a tied best-of-seven have gone on to win the series.