Dribbles: These Celtics seem different, and in a very good way

Random dribbles following the Boston Celtics' 102-99 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the East semifinals on the Disney campus Tuesday.

1. Man, the Celtics are looking good. Man, Jayson Tatum is a huge reason why. And man, the defending champion Raptors don't seem to match up.

2. The Raptors have lost three games total in the bubble. All three have been to the Celtics. One came during the regular season, and they're now down 2-0 in the series.

3. The difference, of course, is the Raptors don't even have the opportunity to go "home" now. In Orlando, every game is on a neutral court. That can really hurt a team like Toronto, whose crowd is traditionally one of the most fervent in the league.

4. Anyway, Tatum finished with a playoff career-high 34 points on 8-of-16 shooting. He continues to make his case as one of the league's most amazing wings -- challenging the likes of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard in the process. Tatum isn't there yet, but you can't help but think he's well on his way.

5. There also was some inspiring play when it meant the most from the Celtics' backcourt. Right when it seemed as if Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart were just having one of those nights ... each came alive in the fourth.

6. "I'll tell you what, Kemba's shots were huge," Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters.

7. "There's only one Marcus Smart. Only one. A different beast," Walker added.

8. As Celtics broadcaster Sean Grande pointed out, Smart and Walker were a combined for a miserable 3-of-21 shooting for nine measly points. But in the fourth quarter alone, they combined for a sizzling 9-of-10 shooting (including 6-of-7 on 3-pointers) for a whopping 27 points.

9. In case you didn't notice, the Celtics are now 6-0 in the playoffs. In case you didn't notice, the last time that happened legends such as Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish were the men in uniform. That was 1986, the year of Bird's final title.

10. Smart finished with 19 points, Walker had 17 and Jaylen Brown scored 16. And yes, Gordon Hayward is still out with a sprained right ankle. And yes, the Celtics are doing all this, anyway.

11. The Raptors also had a balanced score sheet, with five players in double figures -- OG Anunoby (20 points), Fred VanVleet (19), Pascal Siakim and Serge Ibaka (17 apiece) and Kyle Lowry (16).

12. Quite frankly, it's hard to envision the Raptors playing much better than they did in Game 2. But as we are seeing with these Celtics, it may not make much of a difference.