Dribbles: Celtics out of excuses in series they should've already won

Random dribbles preceding the Boston Celtics' crucial Game 7 vs. the Toronto Raptors, set for Friday on the Disney campus.

1. And to think the Celtics were 0.5 seconds from leading this series by a 3-0 count. But as you know, that's all the time it took for Raptors forward OG Anunoby to catch and bury a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Suddenly, it was a series.

2. Eventually, the Celtics blew out the Raptors in Game 5, making you think this thing was indeed over. But after a double-overtime loss Wednesday, you have to wonder if the defending champions aren't feeling extremely confident ... and the Celtics fairly dazed and confused.

3. This isn't something that might be considered groundbreaking in terms of analysis, but for the Celtics, it's simple -- Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown will have to be at their absolute best.

4. On the bright side, Tatum and Brown have experience in these types of situations. It was just a little more than two short years ago that they took LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to a Game 7 in the East finals. Tatum and Brown both played well in that game and have extra experience on their side today.

5. Then again, the Raptors stunned a lot of people by getting this far after Kawhi Leonard bolted for the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency. Most suspected they would immediately go into the tank. But this is a team that has played with tremendous pride behind the likes of Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and the coaching of Nick Nurse.

6. For the Celtics, it's no excuses time. This thing should already be over. The legendary Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe wrote an excellent column on that very topic. "Game 7 is when reputations are made," Shaughnessy wrote.

7. For a while, the Celtics looked like the best team in the entire playoffs, definitely in the East. That Eastern honor now belongs to the Miami Heat, who are 8-1 in then postseason and await the winner.

8. Should the Celtics lose, it will be interesting to see how they address the offseason. In that scenario, it might time for president Danny Ainge to think about moving Tatum, Brown or the currently injured Gordon Hayward, if at all possible.

9. No matter what happens, the Celtics have three first-round picks (Nos. 14, 26 and 30). It would be a shock if they kept more than one. All three could be packaged in a trade if necessary.

10. Hayward will not play despite clearing quarantine. He suffered a sprained right ankle in the first round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers. But he's obviously closing in on a return. The Celtics will just need to win this one first, of course. Tipoff is 9 p.m. EST on TNT.