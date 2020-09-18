Celtics' Stevens holds meeting after heated locker-room exchange

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens held a meeting with the players to help clear the air after a dust-up between guard Marcus Smart and swingman Jaylen Brown, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The incident took place following the Celtics' Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday. The Heat lead the series, 2-0.

Per Wojnarowski, Stevens called a meeting with Smart, Brown, point guard Kemba Walker and wing Jayson Tatum late Thursday to "work through emotions."

While yelling and loud banging could be heard coming from the Celtics' locker room following the game, Wojnarowski added things never got physical.

“Guys were emotional after a hard game, hard loss," Stevens told reporters.

Added Walker, “It was nothing — it was nothing.”

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.