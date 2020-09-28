Celtics star Tatum: Max extension offer 'not really my concern'

Boston Celtics standout forward Jayson Tatum said he hasn't yet given thought to the offer of a maximum contract extension that is about to come his way.

"The front office and my agent gotta talk about it. But I'm not thinking about that right now," Tatum told reporters. "We just lost a series. Just thinking about the guys in the locker room and the games. That's what I'm thinking about. Stuff like that, going to happen, if it happens, [is] not really my concern. I'm not even thinking about that.

"I'll think about the great season we had, the great players, great job by everyone. It was a helluva year, and I enjoyed it. I appreciate everybody. This was fun. I'm not really thinking about the other stuff right now."

Tatum and the Celtics were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games.

Tatum, 22, is 6-foot-8 and was selected by the Celtics with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He averaged career-highs of 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 66 regular-season games.

A born-again Christian, Tatum is the cousin of former Cleveland Cavaliers coach and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue.