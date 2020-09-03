Billups to explore coaching opportunities this offseason

Former NBA point guard and current analyst Chauncey Billups is ready to pursue a head coaching job during the offseason, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Billups has been linked to several front office positions in the past, most notably the Cleveland Cavaliers' general manager opening when David Griffin parted ways with the franchise in 2017.

Now, teams are beginning to do their due diligence on the possibility of Billups as coach, Haynes reported.

Billips, 43, retired as a point guard in 2014 and won a championship with the Detroit Pistons a decade before that. He made two appearances in the Finals with the Pistons overall.

Per Haynes, Billups has been eye a position as a head coach since retirement. In 17 NBA seasons, he spent time with six teams, including the Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets,

The Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers are the four teams with coaching vacancies at the moment.