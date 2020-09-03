SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Billups to explore coaching opportunities this offseason

Sam Amico

Former NBA point guard and current analyst Chauncey Billups is ready to pursue a head coaching job during the offseason, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Billups has been linked to several front office positions in the past, most notably the Cleveland Cavaliers' general manager opening when David Griffin parted ways with the franchise in 2017.

Now, teams are beginning to do their due diligence on the possibility of Billups as coach, Haynes reported.

Billips, 43, retired as a point guard in 2014 and won a championship with the Detroit Pistons a decade before that. He made two appearances in the Finals with the Pistons overall.

Per Haynes, Billups has been eye a position as a head coach since retirement. In 17 NBA seasons, he spent time with six teams, including the Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets, 

The Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers are the four teams with coaching vacancies at the moment.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers no match for NASCAR head-to-head, as NBA ratings stay on low side

Stoppage in play doesn't result in decline in viewership, but doesn't offer much-needed boost, either.

Sam Amico

by

bobbymalibu

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

by

assemble

Dribbles: Heat deserved win, but not bad calls that came with it

Balanced attack helps lift Miami to 2-0 series lead over Milwaukee in Eastern Conference semifinals.

Sam Amico

by

Sam Amico

Cavaliers all set for 'campus-like' workouts at practice facility

Cleveland among the bottom eight teams given green light for practices designed to mimic Orlando bubble.

Sam Amico

Kokoskov on if Suns had drafted Doncic: I wouldn't be sitting here with you

Current coach of Turkish club Fenerbahce says no one knew Mavericks guard would be so good so quickly.

Sam Amico

Browns owner Haslam exploring bid to buy Timberwolves

Minnesota team owner Glen Taylor reportedly seeking around $1.2 billion for franchise, which holds top draft pick.

Sam Amico

Stunningly, Nets officially announce Nash as head coach

Former back-to-back MVP winner who thrilled crowds and earned respect of teammates to take over on Brooklyn sideline.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Harden saves Rockets' day in unlikeliest of ways

All-Star guard struggles offensively but makes defensive stand to help Houston edge Oklahoma City in Game 7.

Sam Amico

Knicks expected to pursue Raptors' VanVleet in free agency

New York may make offseason run at point guard, who continues to flourish for defending champions.

Sam Amico

Cavs unveil Jordan-inspired (yes, Jordan) Statement Edition jersey

NBA legend who once buried Cleveland in playoffs via The Shot to be celebrated on special occasions in 2020-21.

Sam Amico